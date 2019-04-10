Secure infrastructure supports digitalization and connects 44 sites in 15 countries on four continents

Improves global end-user experience with application acceleration

Polynt, a leading provider of chemical composites used in the production of plastics, paints, inks and adhesives, has signed a five-year contract with Orange Business Services for a global wide area network (WAN). The network meets Polynt's requirement for a seamless, global end-to-end communications solution following its merger two years ago with U.S. chemical company Reichhold. It will also support the growth of Polynt's international operations and serve as a platform for future unified communications technologies.

The new infrastructure will help Polynt, based in Bergamo, Italy, drive innovation inside the organization and take full advantage of further digitalization. It will connect 44 sites in 15 countries across four continents, including North and Latin America, Europe and Asia. Other benefits include increased network performance with redundancy and high resiliency. By consolidating network design and maintenance with one single provider, Polynt will reduce complexity and strengthen application performance and agility.

Enterprise Application Management

Orange Business Services will also provide Enterprise Application Management with Riverbed, a fully-managed service that delivers application acceleration and WAN optimization. This will significantly improve the end-user experience of using enterprise applications by accelerating response times. It also will give Polynt more visibility on the network and applications and allow it to use data centers more effectively.

"We are pleased to have been chosen by Polynt as their preferred partner for their digital transformation, building on our excellent long-term relationship and continuously providing an outstanding customer experience. By combining highly resilient and redundant global services and coverage with our capability to deliver consistent solutions globally with a local touch, we are excited to support Polynt's global growth in the years to come," said Fabrice de Windt, senior vice president, Europe, Orange Business Services.

"Developing a Global WAN with Orange Business Services will allow us to gain central control over our global IT infrastructure and to simplify contract management, making it easier to accelerate integration of new acquisitions to support our global expansion. Being able to operate a consistent technology in every site is the first step towards aligning our corporate culture everywhere in the world: Orange was the ideal partner in this pursuit, since its global footprint matches our own," said Annamaria Codari, Global IT Director at Polynt.

About Polynt

After the merger on May 2017 the new Polynt-Reichhold Group is a global Company in the Intermediates, Coating and Composite Resins, Thermoset Compounds, Gel-coats and niche Specialties. This combination enhances the Group's leading position as a global vertically integrated specialty chemicals player, with significant global presence in Europe, North America and Asia, a strategy initiated by Polynt with the successful integration of PCCR and CCP in the last years and now further reinforced by Reichhold's global scale, extensive product portfolio and R&D competencies.

Polynt-Reichhold Group is known for its superior quality and impressive range of products and with its excellent distribution network it can provide first-class service to customers whatever their market. Customer Service and Technical Service teams are renowned for their customer focus, offering the best service even after products have left manufacturing.

The Group strives to keep customers satisfied, assisting them in producing premium quality products every time they use its products. Product innovation is important for the Group's business and it's the reason for which it constantly works with customers to find solutions to problems. Introducing new or improved products ensures that Polynt-Reichhold Group continue not only to deliver what the market wants and needs, but also when it is wanted and needed.

About Orange Business Services

As the B-to-B division of the Orange Group, Orange Business Services focuses exclusively on serving enterprises around the world. Both a network operator and a digital services integrator, Orange Business Services leverages expertise in the areas of IoT, Cloud, Data and AI, application development and cybersecurity. It supports and protects companies at every stage of their data lifecycle, from collection, transport, storage and processing to analysis and sharing.

With companies thriving on innovation, Orange Business Services places its customers at the heart of an open collaborative ecosystem. This includes its 25,000 employees, the assets and expertise of the Orange Group, its technology and business partners and a pool of finely selected start-ups. More than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France, rely on Orange Business Services.

For more information, visit www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 41 billion euros in 2018 and 264 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2018. Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN).

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

