AniCura Presents Quality and Sustainability Report for 2018 - Commits to Reduce Antibiotic use by Half

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AniCura, one of Europe's leading providers of high-quality veterinary care for companion animals, presents its quality and sustainability report for 2018 and commits to reduce the company's antibiotic use by half until 2030.

Since 2015, AniCura has issued an annual quality report covering the developments within quality and patient safety as well as antibiotic use among AniCura's clinics. During 2018, the majority of AniCura's clinics reduced unnecessary use of antibiotics, and at one third of the clinics antibiotic use was reduced with more than 30 percent. Now, the company accelerates its efforts to counteract the spread of resistant bacteria and commits to reduce antibiotic use by half until year 2030.

- Resistant bacteria are today one of the most serious threats against human and animal health, driven by overconsumption of antibiotics and poor hygiene standards in health care. A wiser use of antibiotics is a key undertaking for us and we aim to reduce our antibiotic use by half, says Ulrika Grönlund, Group Medical Quality Manager AniCura.

AniCura's quality and sustainability report is the first of its kind in the veterinary industry and covers the developments within the nine focus areas of QualiCura, AniCura's medical quality program. In 2018, AniCura engaged with its stakeholders to take a holistic perspective on sustainability and the report for 2018 covers besides quality and antibiotic use also the company's work to develop sustainable working conditions, support pet owners in preventive health measures as well as AniCura's environmental impact.

- I'm proud over the fact that we are recognized for our quality development agenda and the annual quality report issued every year. This year we have taken the report a step further by including key areas of sustainability as we know sustainable veterinary care is of high importance to both customers and employees. The purpose of our report is to provide transparency around our operations and share our learnings with the entire market to inspire further development, says Peter Dahlberg, CEO AniCura.

AniCura's quality and sustainability report for 2018 is published on www.anicuragroup.com.

For further information, please contact

Maria Tullberg

Group Communications Manager AniCura

+46-736-268-886

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/anicura/r/anicura-presents-quality-and-sustainability-report-for-2018---commits-to-reduce-antibiotic-use-by-ha,c2784685

The following files are available for download: