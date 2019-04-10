The nation had a record year for solar energy development. Most of last year's new additions - 320 MW - came through a FIT scheme but a further 90 MW was represented by net metered installations. Hungary's cumulative installed PV capacity reached around 700 MW in 2018.Hungary reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of more than 700 MW last year, according to provisional numbers given to pv magazine by Ádám Szolnoki, president of the Hungarian Photovoltaic Industry Association. Szolnoki said 2018 was a record year for solar deployment in the country with 410 MW of new capacity. Of that, around ...

