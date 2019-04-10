Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 09-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 371.42p INCLUDING current year revenue 376.35p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 366.74p INCLUDING current year revenue 371.68p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---