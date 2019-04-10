Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 09-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1856.67p INCLUDING current year revenue 1880.05p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1811.65p INCLUDING current year revenue 1835.03p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---