

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) reported that its preliminary traffic in March increased 7.9 percent from March 2018, on a capacity increase of 12.6 percent. Load factor for March 2019 was 85.3 percent, a decrease of 3.7 points from March 2018.



For the first-quarter, the company now expects RASM to decrease approximately 3.1 percent year-over-year, versus prior guidance range of negative 1.5 to negative 3.5 percent. CASM ex-fuel growth for the first quarter is expected to be at or below the lower end of initial guidance range of 1.5 to 3.5 percent.



