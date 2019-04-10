Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market Worth USD 37.8 Million by 2025: Hexa Research

FELTON, California, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global probiotic cosmetic products market is anticipated to reach USD 37.8 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2025. Over the years, the success of probiotics in industries such as food & beverages has raised consumers interest in cosmetics as well. The increasing inclination of consumers towards cosmetics with organic ingredients has spurred demand for probiotic cosmetics in various categories including skin care and hair care.

Probiotic skin care products dominated the market in 2017 and are to surpass USD26.3 million mark by 2025. The demand for skin care products is strong among the younger consumers, especially women as they begin using products at a young age in a bid to delay the signs of aging. To this end, skin care products with organic ingredients are preferred by consumers. Some of the popular skin care brands infused with micro-organisms include Aurelia, Vichy, and Medik8.

Hair care segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7.0% from 2017 to 2025. Shifting trends towards microbiome hair care products on account of increasing popularity of green personal care products is projected to remain a key driving force.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type (Skin Care, Hair Care), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & supermarkets, Specialty stores, Drug stores, Online) and Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/probiotic-cosmetic-products-market

Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. Countries such as China and India are expected to witness considerable demand growth where these products are positioned as a natural alternative to products with chemical ingredients. Skin care products infused with microorganisms are expected to be the dominant category, while, product launches in other categories such as hair care, oral care, and dermo cosmetics are also gaining traction.

North America accounted for more than 35.0% of the market in 2017. U.S. is a key growth country in the region where demand is expected to remain strong in the coming years. Consumers demand for organic personal care products especially among young adults is expected to expedite product innovation and launch. For instance, in the U.S., Mother Dirt has formulated products having living bacteria.

Download free sample report on global probiotic cosmetic products market

In the coming years, manufacturers are expected to launch new fermented beauty products containing omega 3 fatty acids, vitamins, antioxidants, and probiotics as ingredients. For instance, Estée Lauder uses fermented sea kelp in Crème de la Mer product. Focus will also be on developing effective manufacturing, packaging, and distribution aspects to keep probiotics alive through the entire supply chain. For instance, ESSE, the South Africa-based company, uses airless glass packaging for its probiotic serum.

Some of the key companies include ESSE SKINCARE, L'Oréal, Unilever, Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Aurelia Skincare Ltd., EMINENCE ORGANIC SKIN CARE, TULA Life, INC, LaFlore Probiotic Skincare, and THE BODY DELI.

Browse related reports by Hexa Research:

Cosmetics Market - The global cosmetics market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to growing need for anti-ageing products among men and women.

The global cosmetics market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to growing need for anti-ageing products among men and women. Hand Sanitizer Market - The global hand sanitizer market is likely to witness substantial growth in forthcoming years. Hand sanitizer is a personal care product used to inhibit spread of harmful bacteria on hands.

The global hand sanitizer market is likely to witness substantial growth in forthcoming years. Hand sanitizer is a personal care product used to inhibit spread of harmful bacteria on hands. Personal Care Products Market - The global personal care products market size was USD 381.57 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to grow on account of increasing awareness regarding individual health and strong campaigning & advertising strategies implemented by established players.

The global personal care products market size was in 2016 and is anticipated to grow on account of increasing awareness regarding individual health and strong campaigning & advertising strategies implemented by established players. Organic Personal Care Products Market - The global organic personal care product market is expected to reach USD 27.08 billion by 2024.

Hexa Research has segmented the global probiotic cosmetic products market report based on product type, distribution channel and region: -

Segmentation by Product Type

Skin Care

Hair Care

Others

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & supermarkets

Specialty stores

Drug stores

Online channel

Others

Segmentation by Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

Asia Pacific

China



India

Middle East & Africa

& Central & South America

Brazil

Key players analyzed

L'Oréal

ESSE SKINCARE

Unilever

Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Aurelia Skincare Ltd.

EMINENCE ORGANIC SKIN CARE

TULA Life, INC

LaFlore Probiotic Skincare

THE BODY DELI.

BIOMILK Skincare

About Hexa Research

Hexa Research is a market research and consulting organization, offering industry reports, custom research and consulting services to a host of key industries across the globe. We offer comprehensive business intelligence in the form of industry reports which help our clients obtain clarity about their business environment and enable them to undertake strategic growth initiatives.

Contact:

Michelle T.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Hexa Research

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-800-489-3075

Email: sales@hexaresearch.com

Web: https://www.hexaresearch.com/