

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday as investors took growth concerns and Russian comments signaling the possible easing of a supply-cutting deal with OPEC in their stride.



Global benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.7 percent to $71.08 per barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were up 0.8 percent at $64.52 per barrel.



Oil prices remain supported by supply cuts by producer group OPEC and U.S. sanctions on oil exporters Iran and Venezuela.



OPEC and its allies have cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day - or 1.2 percent of global demand - since January to help rebalance the market.



The oil cartel is set to meet on June 25 in Vienna to discuss extending the agreement to cut output beyond the end of June.



Haitham al-Ghais, Kuwait Petroleum Corp's manager for market research and the country's OPEC governor, said Tuesday the country will back the extension of production cuts if it's clear supply and demand factors warrant it.



'The situation in Venezuela is very tense and the situation in Libya is escalating so we don't know what's going to be the outcome there,' Ghais said.



ING bank said in a note that Venezuelan oil output is estimated to have fallen from 1.19 million bpd in October to 890,000 bpd in March, while output from Iran has fallen from 3.33 million bpd to 2.71 million bpd due to sanctions.



The U.S. Energy Information Administration report on crude oil inventories is due to be released later today.



On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a build in crude oil inventory of 4.1 million barrels for the week ending April 5.



