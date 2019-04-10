

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway consumer price inflation fell to its weakest level in nine-month, though marginally, for the third month in a row in March, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.9 percent year-on-year in March, after a 3.0 percent rise in February. Economists had expected the inflation to rise 2.8 percent.



Prices for clothing and footwear eased to 5.6 percent and recreation and culture fell 0.7 percent. Meanwhile, furnishing and housing prices rose 1.1 percent in March.



The core inflation rose 2.7 percent in March, following a 2.6 percent rise in the previous year. Economist expected a 2.5 percent rise.



The EU measuring harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, registered 3.2 percent annually, after a 3.4 percent rise in February.



On a monthly basis, the HICP edged up 0.1 percent in March, following a 0.9 percent rise in the prior month.



Compared to the previous month, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in March, when economists expected the monthly inflation to remain flat.



