Mining Equipment Market Worth $284.93 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 11.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mining equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 284.93 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to witness a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period. Introduction of new equipment based on automation technologies is expected to open new avenues for growth in the mining sector. High risk associated with mining operations has resulted in technological innovations in equipment manufacturing.

Key suggestions from the report:

Underground mining equipment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period due to increased investments for the development of underground mines

Metal mining application is projected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to rising demand for base metals including silver, gold, and copper

Coal mining segment is expected to witness considerable growth owing to greater coal exploration activities in countries, such as India , Russia , U.S., and China

Some of the key companies in the mining equipment market include Caterpillar, Inc.; Komatsu Ltd.; and Sandvik AB

Introduction of an autonomous fleet of equipment and increasing number of M&A are the major growth strategies adopted by these companies

Read 230 page research report with TOC on "Mining Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Equipment (Surface, Underground Mining), By Application (Metal, Non-Metal, Coal Mining), By Region (MEA, APAC), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/mining-equipment-industry

Companies including Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton have deployed a fleet of driverless trucks and drills with GPS technology at their mining sites. Additionally, OEMs such as Caterpillar Inc. and Komatsu Ltd. are retrofitting their existing fleet of trucks and drills with automation technology and are anticipated to introduce an additional line of products over the coming years. Key companies are digitizing their technical equipment to improve the mining operations productivity and safety.

For instance, Anglo American Plc, a U.K.-based miner, is using digital twins, a virtual model of a technical process, to optimize its haulage fleet to track exploration and drilling activities at its Los Bronces site in Chile. As the digital mine is inching towards practicality, the subsequent nature of work is anticipated to witness a significant change at both, the mining site and back office. This change can be attributed to the growing adoption of technologies, such as Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

These technological advances are projected to redesign the job roles of employees instead of eliminating jobs, thus allowing people to use technology while working. The mining equipment market is witnessing challenges in the exploration of metals and minerals due to depleting natural resources with the need for better production output. In these circumstances, equipment providers and mining companies have an added responsibility of improving production efficiency and reducing water and energy consumption per unit of production.

Despite the substantial contribution of the mining sector to the global economy, the industry's growth remains somewhat skeptical in many countries due to the perception that the sector contributes to environmental damage. To rebuild this trust, key companies are taking efforts, such as complying with sustainability standards, complete environmental disclosure, and taking significant steps toward corporate social responsibility.

Grand View Research has segmented the global mining equipment market on the basis of equipment, application, and region:

Mining Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

- Underground Mining Equipment

- Low Profile Dump Trucks (LPDT)

- Load Haul and Dump (LHD) Loaders

- Surface Mining Equipment

- Electric Shovels

- Excavators

- Dumpers

- Others

- Crushing, Pulverizing, & Screening Equipment

- Drills & Breakers

- Others

Mining Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

- Metal Mining

- Non-Metal Mining

- Coal Mining

Mining Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

- North America

U.S.

Canada

- Europe

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Finland

Sweden

Poland

Russia

- Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Indonesia

South Korea

Philippines

New Zealand

- Latin America

Chile

Peru

- MEA

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Iran

Egypt

Ghana

