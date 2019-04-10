Investor Information

Zurich, April 10, 2019; 12:40 a.m. CET

Annual General Meeting 2019 rejects proposal to reduce and renew the Authorized Share Capital pursuant to Article 3a of the Articles of Incorporation

Sunrise announcement re Annual General Meeting 2019

The Annual General Meeting of Sunrise Communications Group AG ("Sunrise") rejects the proposal of the Board of Directors to reduce the authorized share capital pursuant to Article 3a of the Articles of Incorporation from CHF 4,500,000 today to CHF 4,200,000 and renew it until April 12, 2021.

Further information on the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting, which is currently taking place, will follow later today.

