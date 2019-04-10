NMS Consulting, Inc.: NMS Consulting Announces 2019 Q1 Progress, Continues Growth and Expansion Plan

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2019 / NMS Consulting, Inc. ('NMSC') is pleased to announce its progress for 2019 year to date in regard to both new team members and new client mandates. The firm has seen its team grow significantly in the first quarter having onboarded more than 25 new management consultants across six of the firm's global locations. This brings the total global NMS Consulting professional staff to approximately 45 management consultants.

We are pleased to highlight some of our recent additions. Working out of our Beverly Hills office is Mr. Duane Dennis who joins us as a Senior Consultant, bringing 25 years of management consulting experience including 11 years at leading management consulting firm, Mercer, and Mr. Bryan Craver as a Senior Consultant, who worked for 15 years at Hewlett-Packard.

Additions to the New York office team include Mr. Joshua Gubitz as a Senior Consultant, who previously consulted for Pfizer and HSBC. Mr. Oscar Perez who joins us as a Senior Consultant bringing to NMS Consulting his experience working for Bain & Company, McKinsey & Company and The Boston Consulting Group.

Additions to the Washington, D.C. office team include Ms. Lilit Vardanian who joins us as a Consultant. Ms. Vardanian previously worked for the National Institute of Health, Georgetown University and Astrazeneca.

Additions to NMS Consulting's international team's Dubai/India group includes Mr. Shravan Punna. Mr. Punna's expertise spans across product design, roadmap, user research, social media strategy, internal operations, inventory management and supply chain management.

Trevor M. Saliba, NMS Consulting Managing Partner, commented. 'I am truly excited about the caliber of individuals at NMS Consulting. These highly regarded professionals represent an array of skill sets, and through their experiences in management consulting and corporate strategy, working with both private sector clients and government agencies, the world's top consulting firms, and Fortune 500 companies, they have amassed a wealth of knowledge and experience that we are able to pass along to clients. The new additions to our team further our company's mission to provide our clients with large firm knowledge and experience while providing tailored, cost-effective, customized solutions.'

In addition, the firm is pleased to announce new client mandates for the first quarter with clients who are in the green products, med-tech, agriculture, consumer products and building materials industries.

About NMS Consulting

NMS Consulting is a global strategic advisory firm focused on delivering client solutions across three business units: management consulting, corporate advisory and strategic communications. The firm provides strategic counsel to private and public companies, governments, philanthropic organizations and the individuals who lead them.

For more information, please visit www.nmsconsulting.com.

