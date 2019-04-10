

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $730 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $557 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Delta Air Lines Inc reported adjusted earnings of $639 million or $0.96 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $10.47 billion from $9.97 billion last year.



Delta Air Lines Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $639 Mln. vs. $529 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.96 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q1): $10.47 Bln vs. $9.97 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.05 - $2.35



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX