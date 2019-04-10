Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS 10-Apr-2019 / 11:54 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS* *1* *Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name LORD LAMONT *2* *Reason for the notification* a) Position/status DIRECTOR b) Initial notification INITIAL /Amendment *3* *Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Name CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC b) LEI 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 *4* *Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted* a) Description of the financial ORDINARY SHARES OF 10P instrument, type of instrument GB0006615826 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares via a dividend reinvestment programme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (i) GBP1.7956 137 d) Aggregated information 137 - Aggregated volume GBP1.7956 per share - Price GBP252.23 - Total value of transaction 75,085 shares - Cumulative holdings e) Date of the transaction 8 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction LONDON ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 Sequence No.: 8158 EQS News ID: 798211 End of Announcement EQS News Service

