

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation rose for the third month in a row to the highest in five months, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 4.0 percent year-on-year in March, following a 3.8 percent increase in February. Economists had expected the inflation to rise 3.9 percent.



The latest reading was the highest since October 2018, when the inflation was 4.3 percent.



The price for food sector grew 4.45 percent annually in March followed by non-food sector and services sector rose 4.15 percent and 3.18 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.49 percent in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX