One World Ventures Inc: OWVI and MYM Form Joint Venture on Navajo Nation, USA

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2019 / One World Ventures Inc (OWVI) (OTC Pink: OWVI) is pleased to announce they have agreed to form a joint multi-year co-operative agreement with MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE: MYM) (OTCQB: MYMMF) (MYM) to cultivate and harvest hemp on the Navajo Nation, USA.

Through the recent acquisition of Aqueous International Corporation, OWVI, along with the Native American Agricultural Company (NAAC), has an exclusive contract to recruit, invite, welcome and work with cannabis companies and organizations from the USA, Canada, and internationally. Covering parts of AZ, CO, NM, UT, the Navajo Nation is the largest Native Tribe within the USA, in both population and land mass, spanning over 27,000 sq. miles and have developed over 200,000 acres of irrigated organic farmlands.

MYM has multi-cannabis production facilities located across Canada and one in Colombia. They are focused on constructing high quality cannabis growing facilities, and also building, acquiring, and growing businesses to manufacture and distribute world-class cannabis brands.

'We are thrilled to work with MYM on the Navajo Nation," said DaMu Lin, CEO of OWVI. 'We are building a strong network and organization in the global cannabis industry and we are confident this venture on Tribal land is the best environment to maximize the potential of the hemp products they will offer. As legal production of cannabis is rapidly increasing worldwide, so has the demand for hemp derived products.'

The Sovereign Navajo Nation uses their autonomy to govern themselves but choose to consider and comply with Federal, State, Local Laws including, USDA, FDA, and FTC regulations currently governing cannabis and other agricultural products. Some advantages are tax incentives and benefits, lower operating, labor costs, swift licensing and permitting process, and also helps protect the Native American economy, communities, and way of life. This provides cannabis businesses with a competitive edge creating a greater efficiency model in a highly regulated and taxed industry.

'With a mission of forming strategic partners both within and outside of the Navajo Nation, the NAAC is focused on educating the cannabis industry on the benefits of locating on a Sovereign Nation located in an 'Opportunity Zone,' said Dineh Benally, President, NAAC. 'This venture should provide many jobs for the Navajo community and should boost our farming and agriculture sector immensely."

Benally added, "We would like to welcome MYM to the Navajo Nation where they, among the many other successful businesses already operating here...have come to recognize our value and reaping the rewards. We anticipate many more announcements like this to come very soon."

About One World Ventures Inc (OWVI)

Formed in 1997 OWVI is a publicly traded company who invests in & develops technologies, communities & systems that facilitate trade, finance, communication & travel across international boundaries, cultures & languages. They have substantial international experience in Europe, Asia & the United States setting up companies & establishing trade and commerce. The company leverages these skills with emerging technologies & strategic alliances to provide creative solutions & market opportunities. Their businesses together form the cornerstone of their enterprise giving the company opportunity to grow in the coming years. This combination provides OWVI with a trading, technology, and finance component to establish a strong presence across all business environments.

For more information visit: www.OneWorldVenturesInc.com

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on the global growth of Cannabis and hemp. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE: MYM) (OTCQB: MYMMF) (FRA: 0MY) (DEU: 0MY) (MUN: 0MY) (STU: 0MY).

For more information visit: www.mym.ca

