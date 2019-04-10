ANTEL and Nokia make the first 5G call on a commercial network in Latin America

Press Release

Nokia provides ANTEL 5G radio network, optical transport, professional and support services

ANTEL and Nokia made the first 5G call in Uruguay using the 28 GHz frequency band

Demonstrates the low latency capabilities of 5G using a virtual-reality sports application

10 April 2019

Espoo, Finland - Nokia and ANTEL, the Uruguayan state owned operator, successfully completed the installation of the first 5G commercial network in Latin America. This network deployment started in the Barra de Manantiales area, Maldonado Department, where the first 5G base stations are operational and ready to provide services. ANTEL showed the ultra-low latencies and high speeds of 5G to local authorities and press at a launch event, using a virtual-reality sports application called "penalty kick".

5G technology will allow high capability in terms of connectivity for massive numbers of IoT devices, speeds exceeding gigabits per second, as well as immediate response times due to its ultra-low latency.

Nokia and ANTEL have a long and important partnership in delivering mobile, IP and optical services to the Uruguayan market. They continue to work closely together in delivering the full commercial deployment of the 5G radio network. Nokia's services expertise plays a key role in deploying 5G networks and the team worked closely with the ANTEL team to deliver this demonstration for Uruguay.

Andrés Tolosa, President of ANTEL, said: "We are very proud to be the first operator in Latin America to set a 5G network into commercial service. This milestone is in line with our strong commitment to the development of the industrial and entertainment sectors as well as a great impulse to application development. We are a worldwide reference in FTTH networks and pioneers in providing our subscribers with state-of-the-art mobile networks. This great step towards 5G, with Nokia's support, enhances our technological ecosystem. Once again, we confirm our technological leadership in the region."

Osvaldo Di Campli, Head of Latin America for Nokia, said: "5G is an exciting opportunity for growth and to introduce new services and we are pleased to work with ANTEL on their 5G commercial deployment. This clearly underscores Nokia's end-to-end experience in 5G and we look forward to supporting ANTEL as they continue to innovate with new services."

Resources:

Web page: Nokia 5G (https://networks.nokia.com/5g)

Web page: Nokia 5G Acceleration Services (https://onestore.nokia.com/Story/68_10848/index.html#/)

About ANTEL

ANTEL, the Uruguayan state owned operator, has the technological commitment to provide universal access in terms of broadband services and has taken firm steps to eliminate the digital divide in the country. One of these steps is the deployment of a nationwide FTTH network. Currently, ANTEL provides internet connectivity to a total of 78% homes countrywide, with more that 68% being served by fiber optical connections. ANTEL was the first operator in Latin America to provide LTE to its customers, being awarded by Ookla with the Speedtest Award 2018 for the "Fastest Mobile Network in Uruguay". The same report established Uruguay as the #1 in mobile network speed in Latin America.

ANTEL owns Monet fiber submarine optical cable that connects the country to the US, which together with the new Tier III Data Center strategically placed between Argentina and Brazil, positions ANTEL as a regional connectivity and cloud services provider.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 6.1 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. www.nokia.com (http://www.nokia.com)

Media Enquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com (mailto:press.services@nokia.com)

ANTEL

Communications

Phone: + 598 2928 8500

Email: prensa@antel.com.uy (mailto:prensa@antel.com.uy)

www.antel.com.uy (http://www.antel.com.uy)

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NOKIA via Globenewswire

