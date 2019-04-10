Bergman & Beving AB: Bergman & Beving acquires KGC

Press release

Bergman & Beving acquires KGC

Bergman & Beving has today signed an agreement to acquire all shares in KGC Verktyg & Maskiner AB.

KGC, based in Älvsjö, has for more than 60 years developed and delivered quality tools and accessories for bricklayers and tilers in its own brand KGC. The business has a turnover of approximately SEK 80 million per year, and has 24 employees.

"KGC is a leading brand with high reputation among bricklayers and tilers and has a very strong position in the Swedish market," says Pontus Boman, President and CEO.

The closing is taking effect on 1 May 2019 and the acquisition is expected to have a marginal positive impact on Bergman & Beving's earnings per share during the current fiscal year.

Stockholm, 10 April 2019

Bergman & Beving AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Pontus Boman, President & CEO, Tel: +46 10 454 77 00

Peter Schön, CFO, Tel: +46 70 339 89 99

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 14.00 CET on 10 April 2019.

Bergman & Beving owns and refines companies that develop and market strong brands for professional users in industry and construction, mainly in the Nordic region, the Baltic States and Poland. Bergman & Beving aims to enable successful product companies to take the next step and become leading brands in their categories. The Group currently has some 15 brands, about 1,000 employees and revenue of approximately SEK 3.8 billion. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more on the company's website: www.bergmanbeving.com.

