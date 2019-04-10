WillScot Corporation Announces Appointment of New Director

BALTIMORE, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ: WSC) today announced the appointment of Rebecca L. Owen to its board of directors, effective April 9, 2019. Ms. Owen is the founder and chairperson of Battery Reef, LLC, a commercial real estate investment and management company. She previously held senior leadership positions at Clark Enterprises, Inc., a private investment firm, and its affiliates for more than 20 years. Among other roles, Ms. Owen was the senior vice president of Clark Enterprises from 1995 to 2019, president of CEI Realty from 2015 to 2019, and chief legal officer of Clark Enterprises from 1995 until 2017.



Ms. Owen serves as a director of Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE: JCAP), a leading capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide, and she previously served as a director of Columbia Equity Trust. She also serves as a director of Carr Properties, a private real estate investment trust, and as the chair of the Real Estate Investment Advisory Committee of ASB Capital, an institutional real estate investment firm.

About WillScot Corporation

Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, WillScot is the public holding company for the Williams Scotsman family of companies. WillScot trades on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC," and is the specialty rental services market leader providing innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America. WillScot is the modular space supplier of choice for the construction, education, health care, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security and energy sectors. With over half a century of innovative history, organic growth and strategic acquisitions, WillScot serves a broad customer base from over 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico, with a fleet of approximately 160,000 modular space and portable storage units.

