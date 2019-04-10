Latest carrier launched new Commercial Property product in less than five months

Sunlight Solutions, the provider of Sunlight Enterprise, a modern end-to-end insurance platform, today announced that Sunlight Enterprise is now live globally as a large European carrier has successfully deployed its new Commercial Property line of business on Sunlight Enterprise.

"We are excited to be live with our first European customer, making our vision of becoming a global platform a reality. With clients live on both sides of the ocean, Sunlight's solution has proven it's able to manage multiple languages, currencies and regulatory environments," stated Florence Lamour, Business Leader, France for Sunlight Assurance. The carrier selected Sunlight Enterprise due to its full suite capabilities and its configurable nature and recognized that the solution could help optimize and automate processes, bring new products to market quickly and replace several legacy systems.

"Our solution's agile design makes it easy to access, configure and deploy for our customers," said Steve Franklin, Vice President, Operations for Sunlight Solutions. "This implementation was a joint effort. Our team trained a small team from the carrier on agile methodology enabling them to participate in the implementation to become autonomous on the solution. The team from the carrier is now training others from its organization to work on the next projects." Sunlight's REST API suite was also used to integrate with the carrier's existing applications.

Sunlight Enterprise is a modern solution built on Microsoft technology, with innovative capabilities to enhance the end-to-end insurance processes. Sunlight Enterprise can support any P&C line of business. The solution includes a robust configuration tool that is designed for use by business analysts to enable rapid product deployment.

About Sunlight Solutions

Sunlight Solutions is an end-to-end insurance processing solution provider backed by proven industry veterans with a vision to change the status quo of insurance software. The company's flagship offering, Sunlight Enterprise, is a cloud-delivered solution built on modern and open technology, offering flexibility and rich functionality with capabilities not found in most insurance administration products. For additional information visit www.sunlightsolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005198/en/

Contacts:

David McFarlin

Director, Business Development

Sunlight Solutions

dmcfarlin@sunlightsolutions.com

847-208-4822



Florence Lamour

Business Leader, France

Sunlight Assurance

flamour@sunlightsolutions.com

(+33) 629 696 244