Dow Jones Newswires sendet im Anschluss die Mitteilung der EZB zu den geldpolitischen Beschlüssen vom 10. April 2019.

"At today's meeting the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) decided that the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.40% respectively. The Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present levels at least through the end of 2019, and in any case for as long as necessary to ensure the continued sustained convergence of inflation to levels that are below, but close to, 2% over the medium term.

The Governing Council intends to continue reinvesting, in full, the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the asset purchase programme for an extended period of time past the date when it starts raising the key ECB interest rates, and in any case for as long as necessary to maintain favourable liquidity conditions and an ample degree of monetary accommodation."

DJG/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 10, 2019 07:48 ET (11:48 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2019 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.