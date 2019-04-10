Sounds Good Stereo, a Company that Offers Custom Car Stereo Installation and Much More, Opens New Shop in Mount Juliet

The New Location in Mount Juliet, Tennessee is Just a Short Drive from Nashville

MOUNT JULIET, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2019 / The founders of Sounds Good Stereo, a company that offers custom car audio installation and a wide variety of other products and services, are pleased to announce the grand opening of their new shop in Mount Juliet, Tennessee.

To learn more about Sounds Good Stereo and their custom car stereo installation services, as well as their car and motorcycle audio products, marine stereo selection and more, please check out https://soundsgoodstereotn.com/about-us-sounds-good-stereo/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the new location in Mount Juliet is a short and pleasant drive from Nashville, also known as Music City.

"With one of our team members being born and raised right here in the Nashville, TN area, it was the perfect choice for our team," the spokesperson noted, adding that after a lot of searching and research, the team from Sounds Good Stereo chose the perfect facility in Mount Juliet, which is just 25 minutes from downtown and less than 20 minutes from the airport for their out of town clients.

One of the many things that helps set Sounds Good Stereo apart from the competition, the spokesperson noted, is that the friendly and experienced team focuses solely on providing quality based audio systems for all types of vehicles-and nothing more.

While some car stereo shops offer services like window tinting, tires and wheels, oil changes and more, Sounds Good Stereo is proud to specialize in custom car audio. Of course, they do offer related products like laser jammers, radar detectors along with their solid selection of audiophile car stereo systems.

To help find the new location in Mount Juliet as easily as possible, customers are welcome to use the Google GMB map link.

About Sounds Good Stereo:

At Sounds Good Stereo, their team focuses on the client, vehicle acoustics, and customer expectations to deliver the best performing audio systems. What might work for one vehicle does not mean it will perform as intended in another vehicle. Their unique approach in designing audio systems and their attention to detail in installation sets the bar in the car audio industry. The team at Sounds Good Stereo is made up of award-winning, integration specialists that complete their services with precision, care, and the training to deliver a non-invasive installation into every vehicle. For more information, please visit https://soundsgoodstereotn.com/.

Sounds Good Stereo

230 Fiberglass Dr., Suite 201

Mount Juliet, TN 37122

Contact:

Don Lester

don@soundsgoodstereo.com

6152375210

SOURCE: Sounds Good Stereo

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541556/Sounds-Good-Stereo-a-Company-that-Offers-Custom-Car-Stereo-Installation-and-Much-More-Opens-New-Shop-in-Mount-Juliet