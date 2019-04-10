Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2019) - Oasis Cannabis, a premier 24-hour dispensary near the Strip and Downtown Las Vegas, is pleased to announce the results of its grand reopening weekend; the biggest three days in company history. Fully owned and operated by CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH) (CSE: CLSH.U), Oasis Cannabis had over 2,000 visitors and processed over 1,750 orders in the 3 days, with an average sale of USD $50.00 and a gross margin of 46%.

Oasis Cannabis is focused on providing empowerment through education, compassionate care through attentive service, and community enrichment through the diverse community programs they offer. While the live art and music, food trucks, and excitement was consistent throughout the weekend, what stood out the most is the bond and relationship that the staff have with the customers. Many repeat customers showed up to support, as well as many new faces, and all were welcomed and treated with the upmost respect and attention.

Andrew Glashow, President and COO of CLS Holdings USA, Inc., states, "I sincerely wish to thank the team at Oasis Cannabis for consistently delivering superior service and knowledge. To our customers, we appreciate you, and look forward to a long relationship."

About Oasis Cannabis

Oasis Cannabis has operated a cannabis dispensary in the Las Vegas market since dispensaries first opened in Nevada in 2015 and has been recognized as one of the top marijuana retailers in the state. Its location within walking distance to the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas in combination with its delivery service to residents allows it to efficiently serve both locals and tourists in the Las Vegas area. In February 2019, it was named "Best Dispensary for Pot Pros" by Desert Companion Magazine.

http://oasiscannabis.com

About CLS Holdings USA, Inc.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH) (CSE: CLSH), is a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Oasis Cannabis subsidiaries in Nevada, and plans to expand to other states.

CLS stands for "Cannabis Life Sciences," in recognition of the Company's patented proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. The Company's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation and consulting services.

http://www.clsholdingsinc.com

Twitter: @CLSHusa

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, the "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "intends," "expects," "plans," "goals," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance and we cannot guaranty that the proposed transactions described in this press release will occur. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered together with any written or oral forward-looking statements that we may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. See CLS Holdings USA filings with the SEC and on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com for additional details.

Contact Information

Corporate:

Chairman and CEO

Jeff Binder

jeff@clsholdingsinc.com

888-438-9132

Investors:

Adelaide Capital Markets

Jackie Kelly

Jackie@adelaidecapital.ca

416-301-2949

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43994