

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) said that Neil Murray will become Global chief Executive officer, Corporate Solutions, to succeed John Forrest, who is leaving JLL to return to Australia.



Murray, who will be located in Chicago, will report to chief Executive officer Christian Ulbrich and join the company's Global Executive Board. Mark Caskey will succeed Murray as EMEA chief Executive officer, Corporate Solutions. The changes are effective June 1.



Caskey's more than 20 years of real estate experience includes Director of Group Network Development at Regus and Head of Global Corporate Services EMEA at CBRE.



