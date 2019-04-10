Wolters Kluwer Reveals Agenda for CCH Tagetik In Touch Conference

STAMFORD, Connecticut and LUCCA, Italy, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CCH Tagetik, part of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting and the global provider of market-leading software solutions and information services for finance professionals, reveals the agenda for its 2019 CCH Tagetik In Touch conference which has the theme "Mining your Gold".

Following a plenary session, the agenda consists of four main tracks, namely Budgeting and Planning, Consolidation, Reporting and The Modernization of Finance. Each track includes customer testimonials, product demonstrations, presentations from CCH Tagetik experts, sponsor sessions and one-on-one meetings. Industry experts will be on hand with actionable advice on how to sharpen the competitive edge by looking beyond CPM and modernizing the Office of Finance.

A highlight is the presentation of CCH Tagetik's latest innovation: the Finance Transformation Platform empowered by the Analytic Information Hub.

CCH Tagetik also invites delegates to an exclusive dinner and entertainment on Thursday May 15 at the Mercato del Carmine in Lucca's historic quarter.

Held in the beautiful, historic city of Lucca, Italy, May 15-17, the event is expected to host some 700 financial executives including customers, prospects and partners. Both CCH Tagetik In Touch veterans and first timers will benefit from an excellent opportunity to gain invaluable knowledge for their business.

CCH Tagetik In Touch sponsors include partners who have helped thousands of users achieve maximum value from CCH Tagetik solutions. They include SAP (Star sponsor), KPMG (Diamond Sponsor) Akeron, MeltOne, PWC, Satriun Group and Verovis (Platinum sponsors).

See the full agenda here.

Registration is open at this link. A 30% discount is offered for registrations received by 19 April 2019.

