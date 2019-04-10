Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market to Reach $1.5 Billion in 2024, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market by Platform Type (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, and Others), by Product Type (Hoses and Tubes), by Hose Type (PTFE Hoses, Rubber Hoses, and Others), by Tube Type (Stainless Steel Tubes, Inconel Tubes, Titanium Tubes, and Others), by Pressure Type (Low- & Medium-Pressure, and High-Pressure), by Application Type (Fuel System, Hydraulic System, Instrumentation, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of The World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

This strategic market assessment report, from Stratview Research, studies the aerospace hose and tube assemblies' market over the trend period of 2013 to 2018 and forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed and comprehensive manner in order to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in identification of low-hanging fruits available as well as to formulate growth strategies.

Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market: Highlights

Hose and tube assemblies in the aerospace industry serve the purpose of a conduit through which fluid is conveyed. Tubes are used in stationary applications, where long and relatively straight runs are possible. They are widely used in the aerospace industry for fuel, oil, coolant, oxygen, instrument, and hydraulic lines. Similarly, hoses are used to connect moving parts with stationary parts, where they are subject to considerable vibration or where a great amount of flexibility is required. In the aerospace industry, tubes are usually rigid fluid lines made of materials, such as stainless steel, Inconel, titanium, copper, and aluminum. On the other hand, hoses are flexible fluid lines usually made-up of rubber (EPDM, neoprene, etc.) and Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE).

As per an in-depth study conducted by Stratview Research, the market for hose and tube assemblies in the aerospace industry will continue to witness promising growth over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 1.5 billion in 2024. Several factors are directly or indirectly bolstering the demand for hose and tube assemblies in the aerospace industry in which some of the major ones are organic growth of the aircraft industry and increasing demands for lightweight and durable fluid conveyance systems.

The research's findings suggest that commercial aircraft is likely to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period. Today, the deliveries of commercial aircraft are at all-time high and have not witnessed a decline in the past seven years. Stratview estimates and OEMs' announcements suggest that the production of aircraft will continue to increase as both Boeing and Airbus are enjoying a huge pile of order backlogs and have been increasing the production rates of their key programs (B737, B787, A320, and A350XWB). They are also developing fuel-efficient aircraft platforms (A320neo, B737 Max, B777x, and A330neo) to address the grave concern of airlines. Apart from these above-mentioned factors, market entry of COMAC and Irkut in the commercial aircraft segment further increases the potential of hoses and tubes in the commercial aircraft segment.

Based on the product type, the market is segmented into hoses and tubes. Hoses are further bifurcated based on the material type into PTFE hoses (Teflon), rubber hoses, and others. Similarly, tubes are classified based on the material type into stainless steel tubes, Inconel tubes, titanium tubes, and others. PTFE hoses are expected to maintain its dominance in the aerospace hose assemblies' market, whereas titanium tubes are likely to witness the highest growth in aerospace tube assemblies' market.

Based on the application type, fuel system is estimated to remain the largest and the fastest-growing application segment for hose and tube assemblies over the next five years. Hoses and tubes in an aircraft fuel system deliver fuel to the propulsion system and auxiliary power unit. Fuel lines are required to be securely attached to aircraft with the clamp; thus, usually, metal tubes are used for it. In cases where flexibility is required, rubber or PTFE hoses are used.

In terms of region, North America and Europe are expected to remain the largest and the second-largest market for aerospace hose and tube assemblies during the forecast period, driven by the presence of major OEMs and tier players. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth in the global market during the forecast period.

Key players in the market are Eaton Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Smiths Group plc, PFW Aerospace, Leggett & Platt, Inc., Ametek, Inc., ITT Inc., Unison Industries, Stelia Aerospace, Safran S.A., Flexfab, LLC, and Steico Industries Inc. Development of lightweight hoses and tubes for critical applications, expansion in untapped and growing markets, and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Some of the prominent mergers & acquisitions that took place in the market include the acquisition of Polimer Kauçuk Sanayi ve Pazarlama A, a Turkish manufacturer of hydraulic and industrial hose, by Eaton Corporation; acquisition of Global Tubes and FMH Aerospace Corporation by Ametek, Inc., and acquisition of Zodiac Aerospace by Safran S.A.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the hose and tube assemblies' market in the global aerospace industry and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market, By Platform Type:

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Helicopter (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market, By Type

Aerospace Hoses

Regional Analysis : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW



Material Analysis: Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Rubber, and Others



Braided Type: Single layer, Two Layer, and Others

Aerospace Tubes

Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW

, , , and RoW

Material Analysis: Stainless Steel, Inconel, Titanium, and Others

Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market, By Pressure Type

Low & Medium Pressure (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

High Pressure (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market, By Application Type

Fuel System (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Hydraulic System (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Instrumentation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aerospace Hose and Tube Assemblies Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Latin America , Middle East , and Others)

