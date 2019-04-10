Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Argentina's Newest Fashion Brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires Graces Cover of First Ever Marie Claire Argentina

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2019 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc (OTCQB: VINO), a collection of luxury assets, real estate holdings and premium wines based in Argentina, today announced that its emerging fashion brand, Gaucho - Buenos Aires ( www.gauchobuenosaires.com ) was featured on the cover of the inaugural edition of Marie Claire - Argentina. Marie Claire focuses on stories about women around the world, as well as global issues, health, beauty, and fashion topics, and is hailed as one of the most recognized and esteemed fashion magazines in the world.

In addition to the cover of the inaugural March 2019 issue, the brand received 10 pages of editorial featuring its Fall/Winter Collection. Maire Claire also featured Gaucho - Buenos Aires in the following April edition, which showcased Designers Buenos Aires fashion week at Tattersall De Palermo in Buenos Aires, at which the fashion brand premiered its seasonal collection on the runway for fashion industry and media.

Gaucho - Buenos Aires embodies the spirit of Argentina -- its grand history, its folklore and its revival as a global center of luxury. Inspired by the sophisticated elegance of the great European maisons, Gaucho - Buenos Aires is also rooted in the traditions of native, nomadic culture. With its ambitious couture, ready-to-wear and high-street fashion offering, this is the brand in which Argentine luxury finds its contemporary expression.

'As we are a new brand, our growing reputation in Argentina helps forge a path for us in preparation for our debut on the world stage' said Scott Mathis, CEO and Founder of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. 'In the months leading up to our international debut, we hope to be able to leverage all things positive in regards to press, social media presence, and fashion reviews in order to better position ourselves for success.'

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings' (formerly Algodon Group) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. With our proprietary collection of wine, hospitality, fashion brands, and real estate holdings as a foundation, we seek to build our luxury brands of Gaucho - Buenos Aires and ALGODON, brands of prestige, distinction and elegance. We begin with a focus on the quality and reputation of Algodon's award-wining wines, which serve as our ambassador for our luxury lifestyle properties and other real estate assets. As we continue to produce the ultra-fine wines for which we have become recognized, we expect that our reputation for quality will continue to grow and accordingly increase the value of our brand and real estate holdings. Gaucho Group Holdings' luxury assets are currently concentrated in Argentina, which we believe represents one of the most undervalued investment sectors in the world today. For more information, please visit www.gauchogroupholdings.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information discussed in this press release includes 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the 'Securities Act') and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the 'Exchange Act'). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, planned capital expenditures, future cash flows and borrowings, pursuit of potential acquisition opportunities, our financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for futureoperations, are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as 'may,' 'expect,' 'estimate,' 'project,' 'plan,' 'believe,' 'intend,' 'achievable,' 'anticipate,' 'will,' 'continue,' 'potential,' 'should,' 'could,' and similar terms and phrases. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. Among these risks are those set forth in a Form 10-K filed on March 30, 2018. It is important that each person reviewing this release understand the significant risks attendant to the operations of Gaucho Group Holdings. Gaucho Group Holdings disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made herein.

