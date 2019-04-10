SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Real Estate Leasing Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005346/en/

Global Real Estate Leasing Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing popularity of the co-working spaces model is acting as one of the primary drivers of the real estate leasing category spend momentum. The co-working spaces model is characterized by a shared infrastructure that will benefit buyers with minimized rents and fosters better productivity because of increased collaboration. Prevalence of office jobs and growing demand for distribution and warehouse spaces from the e-commerce and third-party logistics firms will also play prominent roles in driving the real estate leasing procurement through 2023. Download the free sample copy of this real estate leasing procurement research report.

The technology sector in the US is creating substantial demand for co-working spaces which will drive the real estate leasing procurement in the region. In North America, the increasing vacancy rates are resulting in a supply surge that is consequently, making the rents more affordable. This is motivating buyers to lease properties instead of buying it, which is driving the real estate leasing procurement rate in the region. The growth of the e-commerce sector in APAC is increasing demand for warehouses which will be a key factor driving the category spend momentum in the region.

A concise but functional analysis of the global market has been offered in this real estate leasing market intelligence report. The summary includes forecasts of demand and supply in various regions, category pricing dynamics, and recommendations from experts to aid strategic partnership with the best real estate leasing providers. Our reports offer a comprehensive overview of the cost drivers, category risks, and supplier selection criteria to help procurement teams determine the best possible strategies for procuring real estate leasing services at cost-effective rates.

Want personalized information? Request free customization of the real estate leasing procurement research report!

"Engaging with suppliers that have favorable networking across both the landlord and the tenant groups will minimize delays in category procurement and result in optimal utilization of the properties," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This real estate leasing procurement research report has estimated that the following cost drivers will influence the category price in the following years:

Tactical levers offer higher costs savings than strategic levers

Adoption of new technologies to be a leading cost driver for service providers

Purchase the full real estate leasing procurement research report here!

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the facility management category provide detailed supply market forecasts and information on cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Real estate leasing

US market insights

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Want customized information from the real estate leasing procurement research report? Get in touch

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

To view the table of contents of this market intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for various categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Global Integrated Facility Management Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Furniture and Furnishings Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005346/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us