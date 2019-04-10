

WILSONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) announced Wednesday that it has made a strategic investment in DroneBase, Inc., a global drone operations company that provides businesses access to one of the largest Unmanned Aerial Surveillance (UAS) pilot networks.



DroneBase and its pilots have completed over 100,000 commercial missions in more than 70 countries providing services across multiple industries, such as residential and commercial real estate, insurance, telecommunications, construction, and media.



The investment will establish FLIR as the exclusive provider of scaleable thermal product solutions to enterprises and as the official small UAS thermal imaging training provider for the DroneBase enterprise pilot network through the FLIR Infrared Training Center (ITC). FLIR also becomes the exclusive provider of thermal imaging cameras for the DroneBase pilot network.



FLIR and DroneBase will collaborate to develop specialized training for DroneBase pilots through the FLIR ITC, creating an exclusive pilot network through a DroneBase certification process.



