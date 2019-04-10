Co2 Gro Inc.: CO2 GRO Provides a Summary of its Participation in the GFIA Conference

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2019 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSX-V: GROW, OTCQB: BLONF, Frankfurt: 4021) attendance at the GFIA Global Ag Tech Conference April 1-2 in Abu Dhabi was successful and productive. GFIA stated there were over 7000 delegates from 122 countries this year. This Middle East based Conference is the largest global showcase of Sustainable Agriculture Innovation.

GROW's objectives in attending the conference were two fold.

To meet with potential Middle East and EU Agri Industrial Partners/Distributors which resulted in the following;

Aaron Archibald, COO, CO2 GRO Inc. attended the GFIA conference on behalf of GROW. Aaron's presentation on CO2 Foliar Spray was very well received. GROW had a well-attended trade booth at the conference.

GROW will take the next step with a major EU greenhouse manufacturer concerning how to work together.

To meet potential Middle East, EU and other international customers the result of which is below;

Aaron identified numerous quality revenue opportunities at the Conference. In addition, Aaron visited major indoor greenhouses that had expressed interest in the CO2 Foliar Spray technology, reviewing initial installation requirements and terms. Currently, none of these facilities can use CO2 gas due to excessive heat that has to be vented. This leaves CO2 Foliar Spray as the only logical value added CO2 gas service that can be integrated into existing spray racks.

Aaron Archibald, COO, commented "we were fully booked with one on one meetings with potential Ag customers and clients. A very clear message from the conference is the great importance the Emirates government is placing on food security and sustainability, areas where we believe GROW can make a significant contribution. The GFIA Global Ag Tech Conference was tailor made to showcase our CO2 Foliar Spray technology".

About CO2 GRO Inc.

GROW's mission is to accelerate all indoor and outdoor value plant growth naturally, safely, and economically using its patent pending CO2 Foliar Spray technology. GROW's global target retail plant markets are food at $8 trillion per year (Plunkett Mar 2017), non-food at an estimated $1.2 trillion per year with retail tobacco at $760 billion (BA Tobacco 2017), floriculture at $100 billion by 2022 (MarketResearch.Biz estimate). Legal cannabis at $52.5 billion per year by 2023 (Statista) and legal US hemp CBD at $22B per year by 2022 (the Brightfield Group).

GROW's CO2 technologies are commercially proven, scalable and easily adopted into existing irrigation systems.

The CO2 technologies work by transferring CO2 gas into water and foliar spraying water across the entire plant leaf surface which is a semi permeable membrane. The dissolved concentrated CO2 then penetrates a leaf's surface area naturally like nicotine dissolves through human skin from a soluble nicotine patch.

Foliar spraying of water, dissolved nutrients and chemicals on plant leaves has been used for over 60 years by millions of indoor and outdoor growers. To date, outdoor growers have not had any way to enhance plant CO2 gas uptake for faster growth.

Indoor CO2 gassing has enhanced plant yields for over 60 years but 60% of the CO2 gas used is typically lost from ventilation. Current greenhouse CO2 gassing levels of up to 1500 PPM are not ideal for worker health and safety. GROW's safer infused CO2 Foliar Spray can be used by both indoor and outdoor plant growers with minimal dissolved CO2 gas lost and much greater CO2 plant bioavailability resulting in higher plant yields than both CO2 gassing and no gassing plant yields.

