Gainey Capital Corp.: Gainey Receives Environmental Permits for 32 Drill Targets at Las Margaritas

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2019 / Gainey Capital Corp. (TSXV: GNC) (OTC: GNYPF) ("Gainey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Mexican Environmental Agency ("SEMARNAT") to drill up to 32 holes at it's newly optioned Las Margaritas mineral concessions in Durango, Mexico.

David Coburn, President and CEO commented "the approval by SEMARNAT is a significant step in advancing the exploration at the El Colomo Project and proving out the continuity of the gold mineralization from the Golden Zone in Nayarit to Las Margaritas in Durango, a distance of approximately 8 kilometres. The vein system at Las Margaritas has never been drill-tested and Gainey will be outlining a more detailed exploration/drilling strategy in the very near future."

The upcoming drill program at Las Margaritas will focus on the best mineralization exposed on surface, where assays have returned up to 73.7 g/t gold (see Gainey news release dated 2019). Gold mineralization is typical of a low sulphidation epithermal system, as is common throughout this prolific geologic belt known as the Sierra Madre Occidental.

David Dupre, P.Geo. is the designated Qualified Person for the El Colomo Project, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and has approved this news release.

About Gainey Capital Corp.

Gainey is a gold and silver exploration, development and ore processing company exploring an aggregate of 14,000+ hectares strategically located in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental Trend in western Mexico. The Company's mill, located on its El Colomo property, is capable of processing up to 300 tons of ore per day. Additional information on Gainey, its current operations and its vision, is available on the Company's website at www.gaineycapital.com or from info@gaineycapital.com.

