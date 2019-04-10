Motion + Power Technology Expo to Offer Several Exciting Networking Events at October Trade Show and Conference

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2019 / Attendees to this Fall's Motion + Power Technology Expo (MPT Expo), formerly Gear Expo, will have several opportunities to network with their peers and colleagues during the trade show and conference taking place October 15-17 at the Cobo Center in Detroit, MI. The event is produced by the American Gear Manufacturers Association (AGMA) and the National Fluid Power Association (NFPA) and will be co-located with the ASM Heat Treating Society Conference and Exposition.

"We are pleased to offer several receptions and networking events for our attendees to gain best practices and new ideas from like-minded colleagues as well as enjoy cross-sector collaboration that spans mechanical, electric and fluid power systems," said Jenny Blackford, Vice President, Marketing, AGMA. "Over three action-packed days in Detroit, attendees can share ideas with peers and experience the horizontal nature of the exhibit hall, meet suppliers, shop the latest technology, products and services, and compare benefits side-by-side." The following networking events are planned for MPT Expo:

Fall Technical Meeting (FTM) Reception - MPT Expo attendees are invited to join AGMA Fall Technical Meeting attendees at the FTM Fun and Games Reception at Punch Bowl Social Detroit. Enjoy food and drinks with colleagues while participating in fun activities such as bowling, darts, karaoke, and arcade games. This event, a great way to kick off a busy week at MPT Expo, will take place Monday October 14, and is free to attendees of the Technical Meeting and $50 for all other attendees.

Young Professionals Reception - AGMA, NFPA and ASM are excited to announce the first Young Professionals Networking Reception at MPT Expo for business professionals 35 and under. The evening will be a great opportunity for networking and industry discussion while enjoying food, drinks and entertainment. The Young Professionals Reception, taking place Tuesday, October 15 from 6-8 pm at the Convention Center, is $15 per person, and open to all MPT Expo and ASM attendees ages 35 and under.

Opening Night Welcome Reception - Also on Tuesday night will be the Welcome Reception inside the exhibit hall, where exhibits will be staffed, and bars will be set up for convenient networking. The Expo Hall will offer 300+ exhibitors from across the supply chain showcasing new products and services.

A Night of Networking - This reception, taking place Wednesday, October 16 from 7-10 will offer the opportunity for industry professionals to unwind and network, meet up with old friends or enjoy the open bar with new prospects. Enjoy local fare and drinks from Detroit's finest and get ready for an evening of fun and entertainment. Tickets are $75 for members and $95 for non-members. This event is open to all Motion + Power Technology Expo attendees and exhibitors, as well as the ASM Heat Treat Conference & Exposition. More details will be posted soon.

In addition to these networking events, there will be a Women's Breakfast featuring keynote speaker Stacey M. DelVecchio, F. SWE, Additive Manufacturing Product Manager, Caterpillar, and Past President of the Society of Women Engineers (SWE). Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn from industry experts in a two-track seminar series called the MPT Conference, which will focus on business intelligence and emerging technology, as well as to attend the AGMA Fall Technical Meeting and short course technical seminars from AGMA and the National Fluid Power Association (NFPA). Click here to register for the event.

The new Motion + Power Technology Expo (MPT Expo), formerly Gear Expo, will bring together more than 4,000 professionals looking for technical solutions from across the mechanical power transmission, fluid power, and electrical drive industries for three days of educational sessions, networking, and a full exhibit hall featuring industry-leading companies. For more information, visit http://www.MotionPowerExpo.com/. For additional information about exhibiting or details regarding the new show, please email Jenny Blackford at blackford@agma.org.

About AGMA

Founded in 1916, AGMA is a voluntary association of companies, consultants, and academicians with a direct interest in the design, manufacture, and application of gears, couplings, and related power transmission components and equipment. It is a member- and market-driven organization, conducting programs and providing services to the gear industry and its customers. AGMA member companies currently number more than 495. They include gear manufacturers from the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as well as gearing interests from more than 30 countries around the world.

AGMA is accredited by the American National Standards Institute to write all U.S. standards on gearing. AGMA is also the Secretariat for the Technical Committee 60 (TC 60) of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). TC 60 is the committee responsible for developing all international gearing standards. In addition to the holding the position of Secretariat, AGMA convenes (chairs) the active ISO Working Groups related to gear inspection and testing. www.agma.org.

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Motion + Power Technology Expo

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541440/Motion-Power-Technology-Expo-to-Offer-Several-Exciting-Networking-Events-at-October-Trade-Show-and-Conference