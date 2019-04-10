

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial trend on U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.



Asian shares closed mostly higher, while European shares are trading broadly higher.



Investors are monitoring the latest development in U.S.-China trade talks, Brexit deadlock as well as other geopolitical issues.



Consumer Price Index, FOMC Meeting are the highlights on economic front.



As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures are gaining 32 points, the S&P 500 futures are adding 4.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures are up 7.75 points.



The U.S. major averages finished firmly negative on Tuesday. The Dow slid 190.44 points or 0.7 percent to 26,150.58, the Nasdaq fell 44.61 points or 0.6 percent to 7,909.28 and the S&P 500 dropped 17.57 points or 0.6 percent to 2,878.20.



On the economic front, the Labor Departments Consumer Price Index or CPI for March will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.3 percent, up from 0.2 percent in the prior month.



Atlanta Fed Business Inflation Expectations for April will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the expectations were up 1.9 percent.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week is expected at 10.30 am ET. In the previous week, the Crude Oil inventories were up 7.2 million barrels, while Gasoline inventories declined 1.8 million barrels.



Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles will participate in a roundtable on 'Progress on the transition to risk-free rates' at the Financial Stability Board Roundtable on reforming major interest rate benchmarks in Washington, DC at 11.50 am ET.



Ten-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



The Federal Open Market Committee will issues its minutes at 2.00 pm ET.



The Treasury Budget for March will be released at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $179 billion.



Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan to discuss national and global economic issues with former Chair of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors Janet Yellen, followed by audience Q&A, in Houston, TX.



Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Wednesday. Chinese shares finished marginally higher while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.13 percent.



Japanese shares fell. The benchmark Nikkei ended down 115.02 points or 0.53 percent at 21,687.57 while the broader Topix index closed 0.69 percent lower at 1,607.66.



Australian markets finished little changed amid worries about growth and a flare-up in trade tensions between Washington and Brussels.



European shares are trading mostly higher. The CAC 40 Index of France is up 1.57 point or 0.32 percent. The German DAX is climbing 53.80 point or 0.46 percent. The U.K. FTSE 100 Index is advancing 0.31 points and the Swiss Market Index is down 36.12 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.36 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX