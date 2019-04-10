

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reflecting a spike in energy prices, the Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing consumer prices in the U.S. increased by slightly more than anticipated in the month of March.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.4 percent in March after edging up by 0.2 percent in February. Economists had expected the index to rise by 0.3 percent.



Excluding the jump in energy prices and a modest increase in food prices, core consumer prices inched up by 0.1 percent in February, matching the uptick seen in the previous month. Core prices had been expected to tick up by 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX