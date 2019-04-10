Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison issues outlook on Primary Health Properties (PHP) 10-Apr-2019 / 13:28 GMT/BST London, UK, 10 April 2019 *Edison issues outlook on Primary Health Properties (PHP)* Primary Health Properties' (PHP's) all-share merger with MedicX completed as planned on 14 March 2019, creating the leading primary healthcare investor in the UK and the Republic of Ireland. Our earnings forecasts immediately benefit from cost efficiencies, while the combination of two high-quality portfolios creates a scale platform, well placed to profitably address the substantial investment needs of the primary healthcare sectors in both countries. PHP offers an attractive and growing dividend, fully covered by earnings. Income visibility is strong, with revenues supported by secure, long-term income, substantially subject to upward-only review, with little exposure to the economic cycle, or fluctuations in occupancy. The complementary nature of the merger and added scale enhance future growth prospects. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website *www.edisongroup.com [2]*

