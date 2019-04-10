SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity governance, today announced the appointment of Charles Poff as the company's Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In this role, Charles will be responsible for the overall security of SailPoint's products, services, networks and assets. He will also be a key stakeholder on SailPoint's board-level Cybersecurity Committee, whose charter is to drive the company's cyber risk resiliency across both its technology and its products.

"Securing our company and technology is critical to every aspect of our business, particularly as we grow and scale to meet our customers' evolving security and compliance needs," said Mark McClain, CEO and Co-founder of SailPoint. "The caliber of expertise and lengthy track record that Charles brings to SailPoint is impressive and we look forward to the impact he will have on the business."

Charles brings more than twenty years of experience strengthening companies' security posture while aligning with the business requirements of speed and agility. He has extensive expertise in building world-class security teams focused on delivering proactive security programs. He joins SailPoint after nearly ten years at HomeAway, Inc. where he led their security program.

"In the face of escalating cyber risks, organizations need to be increasingly agile and focused on cybersecurity and compliance," said Jim Pflaging, SailPoint board of directors member and chair of the Cybersecurity Committee. "Charles' approach to cyber risk management fits well with SailPoint's deep-seated commitment to improving security and privacy for our customers, employees, and stakeholders."

"SailPoint is very focused on driving security alignment across the business, a philosophy I strongly believe in," said Poff. "I am honored to be joining SailPoint where I'll have the opportunity to lead the company into a new chapter of maturity in how we protect our products, systems, data, and ultimately, our customers."

