Castleton Commodities International LLC Appoints Joshua L. Steiner to Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors

STAMFORD, Connecticut, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Castleton Commodities International LLC ("CCI" or the "Company") today announced that Joshua L. Steiner, a Board director since 2012, has been appointed Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors. He will serve alongside Glenn Dubin who has served as Chairman of the Board since the formation of CCI in 2012.

Mr. Steiner is a senior adviser at Bloomberg, L.P., where he previously was Head of Industry Verticals. Prior to joining Bloomberg, Mr. Steiner co-founded and was co-president of Quadrangle Group, LLC, a private equity and asset management firm. Before co-founding Quadrangle, he was a Managing Director at Lazard Frères & Co. LLC. From 1993 to 1995 he served as Chief of Staff for the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Mr. Steiner currently serves on the boards of Yale University, Phillips Academy (Andover) and the SNF Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University. He serves on the boards of Engineers Gate and a number of technology start ups. He is an honorary trustee of the New York Public Library, where he was previously the vice-chair of the board. Mr. Steiner received a B.A. in history from Yale and an M.St. in Modern History from Oxford University.

Glenn Dubin, Co-Chairman, said, "Josh's leadership and vision have been a tremendous asset to the Board. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Josh and am delighted he has agreed to take on this role."

William C. Reed II, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "I am happy to announce Josh's appointment to Co-Chairman of CCI's Board. His deep institutional knowledge of the Company, as well as his extensive experience in investing, corporate governance and financial markets, will serve CCI and our shareholders well."

Joshua L. Steiner, Co-Chairman, said, "I am grateful for this exciting opportunity. I look forward to working more closely with Glenn and Bill to build upon CCI's success and its strong market position."

About Castleton Commodities International LLC

CCI is a global commodity merchant with an integrated set of operations consisting of the marketing and merchandising of commodities and the ownership, operations and development of commodities-related upstream and infrastructure assets. Please visit our website for more information. http://www.cci.com.

Media Contact:

Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Brian R. Brooks

+1 (713) 752-1901

brian.brooks@hkstrategies.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/627281/CCI_Logo.jpg