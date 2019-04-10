Yseop, the French artificial intelligence wonder company and world leader in Natural Language Generation (NLG), has today announced that the project to digitize management control processes based on the Yseop platform and created for Société Générale has won the award for most innovative initiative of the year at the 2019 Digital Finance Awards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005339/en/

Philippe Charpentier, Responsible for Digital Innovation Office of Direction Financière de la Société Générale (credit: Future of Finance)

The aim of the Future of Finance initiative, delivered in partnership with Deloitte, is to reward finance departments that have performed outstandingly in the innovation, digitization and modernization of their operations. The first Digital Finance Awards, held in March 2019, have rewarded the best initiatives in the digital transformation of finance operations. Société Générale submitted its Scribe platform, a project using the agile development method, to the Digital Finance Awards. In 2017, the finance department at Société Générale identified the potential of AI and initiated a testing prototype using Yseop's NLG solution, to optimize the time-consuming writing of financial reports commentaries, which are produced in great volumes.

Since 2015, Addventa, Yseop's partner on the project, has been working closely with Société Générale, a pioneer in the use of NLG. By automating report writing, Yseop's NLG platform delivers a reduction of up to 80% in production time for commentaries, offering an improvement in operational efficiency, standardization of report quality and putting analysts' value creation to better use. It has been rolled out to other areas and is contributing to a dramatic long-term transformation of all business processes.

Emmanuel Walckenaer, CEO of Yseop, said "Our ambition is to place our AI and NLG know-how at the service of organizations and end users, putting an end to the rivalry between technology and the human dimension. We are proud to see our solutions becoming a mainstay of a digitization program as successful as that of Société Générale, which has successfully met the challenge of innovation."

Philippe Charpentier, Head of the Digital Innovation Office at Société Générale's Finance Department, added "Yseop's NLG solution gave us a way to enrich analyses by combining the speed and calculating power of new technologies with human analytical skills. This award highlights the specific achievements of Société Générale's Finance Department in innovation, and acknowledges the excellent work done by all the teams involved, both inside and outside the company."

About Yseop

Founded in 2007, Yseop is an international AI software company and one of the early pioneers of natural language generation technology (NLG). Based in France, the US, the UK and Colombia, Yseop has operations throughout Europe, North America and Asia. The software patented by Yseop combines the automation of business processes with the translation of data into human language to generate highly personalized and relevant text and dialog. The solution's applications focus on customer relations, business intelligence and the production of reports of all types (financial, pharmaceutical, etc.).

YSEOP bridges the gap between big data and human beings, making machine-to-machine and machine-to-human dialog possible through the integration of Natural Language Understanding (NLU), Natural Language Generation (NLG), and Ontologies technologies. Used by the major players in finance and pharmaceuticals, nearly 50,000 users rely daily on our technology to write accurate, customized commentaries, making analytical reports and data clear and easy for everyone to understand.

