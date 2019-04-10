Signifyd is the leader in customer satisfaction in the fraud protection sector, according to the G2 Crowd Spring Report, which also ranked the company as having the most significant market presence in the space.

The report is based on reviews by fraud-protection company customers, which are then verified and compiled by G2 Crowd, which serves as something of a Yelp for B2B businesses. The analysis placed Signifyd above all competitors, ranking it first in market presence and naming it a market leader.

"Service excellence has always been a hallmark of the value that Signifyd brings to customers," Signifyd Senior Vice President of Customer Success Matt Lindeman said. "Signifyd is committed to building on our legacy of exceptional service and keeping our customers at the center of everything we do. It's gratifying to see that our commitment to service excellence is taking us in the right direction, and that our customers value us as a strategic partner in their success."

From its inception, Signifyd has made customer centricity the core focus of its business. Company Co-Founder and CEO Raj Ramanand and Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Michael Liberty launched the company after concluding that merchants shouldn't have to become fraud experts or shoulder the burden of detecting fraud and managing chargebacks.

The G2 Crowd recognition of Signifyd is particularly apt, because Signifyd itself has preached the mantra of "customer love," as it focused on helping merchants build top-notch customer experiences without the fear of fraud. The company's Net Promoter Score, a closely watched measure of customer satisfaction, is well above those of consumer favorites Netflix, Starbucks, Amazon, Tesla and Apple.

G2 Crowd is among a small group of review sites that help businesses identify reliable partners. The Spring Report is based on reviews received by March 8.

"I love that it makes our jobs easier with preventing fraud," Ashley Linden, of Signifyd customer Jerome's Furniture, posted in a review on the site. "The representatives are prompt, polite and always providing updates."

Daniel Flanagan of ReserveBar wrote on the site that he appreciates the way Signifyd experts guide him through orders identified as fraudulent, explaining how Signifyd reached the conclusion it did.

"Extremely user friendly," he wrote. "Reps from Signifyd are always around to answer questions concerning chargebacks and other potential issues that may be encountered."

Signifyd's technology and service has been recognized before. The company was selected as a Gartner Cool Vendor and Frost Sullivan named Signifyd the market leader in the guaranteed fraud protection space.

"Customer feedback has consistently indicated a high level of satisfaction with Signifyd's products," Frost Sullivan noted in its "2018 North American Ecommerce Guaranteed Fraud Protection Growth Excellence Leadership Award."

