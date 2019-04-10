At a series of upcoming Amazon Web Services (AWS) Summit events and AWS re:Inforce conference, representatives from Aviatrix will demonstrate popular cloud networking and security use cases using software-defined cloud routing. Aviatrix will demonstrate the new Aviatrix Orchestrator for the AWS Transit Gateway, the native AWS service that allows organizations to easily connect virtual private clouds (VPCs) to each other and to on-premises networks, and security use cases for VPC egress filtering and deployment of next generation firewalls in the cloud for inline traffic inspection.

Aviatrix is a pioneer in software-defined cloud routing and has achieved Networking Competency status in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and is one of the first APN Partners included in the program's Connectivity focus.

The upcoming free Amazon Summits bring together the cloud computing community to connect, collaborate and learn about AWS. The Summit events educate new customers about the AWS platform and offer existing customers deep technical content to help them be more successful with AWS.

In addition to attending the AWS summit events to be held April-July of 2019, Aviatrix also will exhibit at re:Inforce 2019, a new AWS conference on cloud security, to be held June 25-26 in Boston.

How the Orchestrator Helps Cloud Users

The Aviatrix Orchestrator accelerates deployment and simplifies management of the AWS Transit Gateway by adding a powerful automation layer that allows cloud practitioners to not only provision and implement route domains securely and accurately, but also to configure and propagate segmentation policies automatically. Aviatrix Orchestrator also integrates built-in troubleshooting and visualization tools for monitoring the entire environment.

How Aviatrix SD Cloud Routers Work with Firewalls

Aviatrix SD Cloud Routers are integrated with next-generation firewalls to enable inline inspection of VPC traffic to maximize security and performance. For example, practitioners can manage Palo Alto Networks VM-series route updates, health monitoring and failover using Aviatrix.

Aviatrix at AWS Events April-July 2019

Aviatrix representatives will answer questions about the AVX Orchestrator and AWS Transit Gateway, and explain how the tools can be implemented in specific applications, at the following AWS events this year:

Anaheim, April 11, AWS Summit

Atlanta, May 2, AWS Summit

London, May 8, AWS Summit

Chicago, May 30, AWS Summit

Boston, June 25-26, AWS re:Inforce

New York, July 1, AWS Summit

Attendees who would like a personal demonstration of Aviatrix software at an upcoming AWS event may make an appointment at https://www.aviatrix.com/demo. More information about AWS events is available at https://aws.amazon.com/about-aws/events/.

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix is a pioneer in software-defined cloud routing that makes cloud networking as simple and dynamic as cloud compute and storage. By enabling cloud engineers to easily and securely route traffic across any public cloud, on-premises and remote-user networks, Aviatrix empowers organizations to move at the speed of cloud-no longer hindered by traditional networking complexity or the limitations of public cloud networking capabilities. The Aviatrix AVX software-defined cloud router SOFTWARE is available on the AWS Marketplace. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com or follow the company on Twitter @aviatrixsys.

