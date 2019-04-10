SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Outdoor Advertising Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Digital billboards are touted as a cost-effective alternative to the traditional advertising media and are effective in garnering better customer engagement. This is resulting in an increasing demand for digital billboards from most of the significant end-user sectors, which is thereby driving the outdoor advertising services category spend momentum. Decline in the prices of LCD and LED display technologies and the advent of a programmatic marketplace are further motivating buyers to use digital billboards for their outdoor advertising campaign.

The competitive marketplace is compelling the automotive, pharmaceutical, FMCG, e-commerce, and entertainment industries in the US to increase their spend on the advertising industry to gain an edge above others. This is boosting the category spend momentum in the US to a large extent. The growth of the outdoor advertising services in South America is being favored by the rapid urbanization coupled with increasing industrialization.

This outdoor advertising services procurement market intelligence report offers a detailed overview of the key cost drivers and category management insights that can aid in devising a sustainable category procurement strategy. This outdoor advertising services procurement research report also highlights the current supply market developments to help the buyers choose the appropriate vendors who can promise a steady supply assurance.

"Service providers with market research capabilities can attune the outdoor advertising campaign to the interest of either a larger audience or a niche segment, depending on the requirement," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This outdoor advertising services procurement market intelligence report has highlighted the following factors to play critical roles in influencing category spend. They include:

Increase in use of billboards as a cost-effective medium to drive category spend

Service providers' value-addition capability is a key selection criterion for buyers

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the marketing category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts provide information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Outdoor advertising services

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

