Andersen Global announced today the expansion of its presence in Spain with the addition of a new collaborating firm, Perez Moreno Abogados, located in Seville. The addition will be the sixth location for Andersen Global in the country of Spain and second in Seville.

The Public and Regulatory Law firm in Andalucía has five lawyers and offers legal service to major commercial and institutional corporations. Founder, Managing Director and University of Seville law professor, Dr. Alfonso Pérez Moreno along with his team, will join the practice led by José Vicente Morote, Andersen Global's European Legal Coordinator and Head of the Public and Regulatory Law practice in Madrid, Valencia and Seville. Perez Moreno Abogados is well-known for its guidance to clients in all matters of administrative law.

"The regulatory landscape across every region of the globe is evolving rapidly," said Alfonso. "It's such a fascinating time to be in the field of law. We are really looking forward to connecting with our experienced colleagues across the region and the world. Over the next year, we will focus on introducing our practice and its capabilities beyond Andalucía and using those connections to continue serving our clients at the highest caliber with the professionals at the member and collaborating firms of Andersen Global."

"Before I even met with this team, I knew about their knowledge, skill and dedication, not only to the practice of law, but their dedication to their clients," said Jaime Olleros, Andersen Tax Legal Managing Partner in Spain. "Their reputation obviously preceded them, and we knew it was that caliber of professionalism and respect that we are looking for, because it is synonymous with the Andersen name."

"The addition of Perez Moreno Abogados is part of our continued expansion in Spain. Our team has been able to attract outstanding groups around the globe and this is no exception," said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO.

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 4,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 137 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

