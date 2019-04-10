Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Annual report 2018

Bermuda, 10 April 2019: Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: AVANCE) announces that the annual report for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 is published today.
A pdf-version of the annual report is attached and is also available on the company's website www.avancegas.com (http://www.avancegas.com/).
For further queries, please contact:
Peder C. G. Simonsen, CFO and interim CEO
Tel: +47 22 00 48 15 / Email: p.simonsen@avancegas.com (mailto:p.simonsen@avancegas.com)
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
