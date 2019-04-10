

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) said that for the first time, checkout carousels at its U.S. stores will include reusable bags that will be available to customers for purchase. The aim of this new campaign is to help reduce plastic waste and increase customer convenience by placing reusable bags in easy to find and highly frequented sections of its stores.



As part of the launch, Walmart is rolling out a new assortment of reusable bags that are made with post-consumer recycled content.



The company noted that the new reusable bag initiative will begin rolling out to stores next month and follows a recent announcement by Walmart on a series of plastic waste reduction goals that seek to advance the sustainability of the retailer's private brand packaging by making it 100 percent recyclable, reusable or industrially compostable by 2025.



Walmart Canada announced it is joining Project Gigaton, making it Walmart Inc.'s third international market to work with suppliers towards emissions reductions.



