SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Relocation Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005361/en/

Global Relocation Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The accelerating spend momentum of the relocation services category is chiefly attributed to the growing frequency of international employee assignments in the multinational companies. Such activities are the result of the global expansion of most of the business enterprises. This is expected to accelerate the demand for relocation services which is currently handling 20,000 clients and their families each year. Download the Free Sample of the relocation services market intelligence report here!

Lack of native skilled labor is driving most of the US companies to hire skilled professionals from foreign nations. This will act as one of the significant demand drivers for the relocation services category in the nation. However, the current strict immigration policies imposed by the Trump administration will inhibit the category growth to a significant extent. The highly-regulated pharmaceutical, air travel, e-commerce, and banking sectors are speculated to migrate from the UK to other European and APAC countries to mitigate the potential risks posed by the Brexit. This, on the other hand, will work on favor of the growth of the relocation services category.

This relocation services market intelligence report offers a detailed overview of the key cost drivers and category management insights that can aid in devising a sustainable relocation services procurement strategy. This report also highlights the current supply market developments to help the buyers choose the appropriate vendors who can promise a steady supply assurance. Not what you are looking for? Request for free customization.

"Engaging with service providers that have a deep understanding of the market conditions and currency fluctuation nuances enables buyers to lessen the impact of financial changes on their relocation activities,"says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This relocation services procurement research report has highlighted the following cost drivers to play a key role in influencing category spend. They include:

Adoption of automation and AI can increase buyers' cost-saving opportunities

Fuel price and currency rate fluctuations pose significant challenges to vendors

Get the full relocation services market intelligence report to know more about the complete scope of this report

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the corporate services category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Relocation services

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Want customized information from our relocation services procurement research report? Get in touch

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

To view this the complete table of contents for the market intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for various categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

Global Headhunting Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Corporate Training Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005361/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us