VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals will present posters for its two development-stage products, Cefepime/VNRX-5133 and Ceftibuten/VNRX-7145, at the 29th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) to be held April 13-16, 2019 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

- Cefepime/VNRX-5133 -

VNRX-5133 is an injectable beta-lactamase inhibitor (BLI) that features selective and potent in vitro activity against both serine- and metallo-beta-lactamases, including ESBL, OXA, KPC, NDM, and VIM enzymes. VenatoRx believes that VNRX-5133, in a fixed combination with the fourth generation cephalosporin, cefepime, has the potential to provide a valuable broad-spectrum treatment option to meet unmet medical need in patients with infections due to carbapenem-resistant pathogens including carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) and carbapenem-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa (CRPA), suspected polymicrobial infections caused by both gram-negative and gram-positive susceptible pathogens, and engineerable MDR bioterror pathogens such as Burkholderia spp. and Salmonella spp. Early clinical studies of cefepime/VNRX-5133 have been completed and VenatoRx intends to initiate Phase 3 pivotal trials during the second quarter 2019.

This project has been funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. HHSN272201300019C, and The Wellcome Trust under Award No. 360G-Wellcome-101999/Z/13/Z.

VenatoRx's presentations at ECCMID featuring Cefepime/VNRX-5133 will take place as follows:

PS069 New beta-lactamase inhibitors: in vitro studies

April 14, 2019

13:30 - 14:30 CET

Paper Poster Session

Location: Paper Poster Arena

P1175 Antimicrobial activity of cefepime in combination with VNRX-5133 against a global 2018 surveillance collection of clinical isolates. M. Hackel, D. Sahm.

M. Hackel, D. Sahm. P1176 Antimicrobial activity of cefepime in combination with VNRX-5133 against a collection of beta-lactamase-producing Enterobacteriaceae. M. Hackel, D. Sahm.

M. Hackel, D. Sahm. P1177 Activity of cefepime/VNRX-5133 and comparators against an Italian nationwide collection of Pseudomonas aeruginosa from respiratory and bloodstream infections. A. Antonelli, T. Giani, M. Coppi, E. Riccobono, G. Baldi, V. DiPilato, L. Xerri, G.M. Rossolini.

A. Antonelli, T. Giani, M. Coppi, E. Riccobono, G. Baldi, V. DiPilato, L. Xerri, G.M. Rossolini. P1178 VNRX-5133 maintains potent inhibitory activity in engineered NDM-1 variants with increased cefepime hydrolytic efficiency. M. Perilli, A. Piccirilli, B. Segatore, D. Daigle, G. Amicosante.

M. Perilli, A. Piccirilli, B. Segatore, D. Daigle, G. Amicosante. P1179 Evaluation of the in vitro activity of cefepime plus VNRX-5133 and comparative agents against carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. R. Shields, C. Jones, E. Kline, R. Mettus, C. Clancy, M. Nguyen, Y. Doi.

PS113 Recent research on the pharmacokinetics and safety of antibacterial agents

April 15, 2019

13:30 14:30 CET

Paper Poster Session

Location: Paper Poster Arena

P1951 Pharmacokinetics of VNRX-5133 in Combination with Cefepime and Metronidazole. T. Henkel, B. Geibel, J. Dowell, D. Dickerson.

OE208 Defining exposure, efficacy and safety of new antimicrobial agents

April 16, 2019

11:00 12:00 CET

Mini-oral ePoster Session

Location: Arena 2

O1061- Pharmacodynamics of VNRX-5133 in combination with cefepime studied in an in vitro model of infection. K. Bowker, A. Noel, M. Attwood, A.P. MacGowan.

K. Bowker, A. Noel, M. Attwood, A.P. MacGowan. O1064 In vivo pharmacodynamic profile of cefepime in combination with VNRX-5133 against serine beta-lactamase-producing Gram-negative bacteria in the neutropenic murine thigh infection model. K. Abdelraouf, S.A. Abuhussain, D. Nicolau.

- Ceftibuten/VNRX-7145 Presentations -

VNRX-7145 is an orally bioavailable BLI that in a fixed combination with the third generation orally bioavailable cephalosporin, ceftibuten, has the potential to rescue activity of the partner antibiotic against ESBLs and key carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae, including those expressing KPC and OXA carbapenemases.

This project has been funded in part with Federal funds from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. HHSN272201600029C.

VenatoRx's presentations at ECCMID featuring Ceftibuten/VNRX-7145 will take place as follows:

PS069 New beta-lactamase inhibitors: in vitro studies

April 14, 2019

13:30 - 14:30 CET

Paper Poster Session

Location: Paper Poster Arena

P1180 In vitro activity of the orally available ceftibuten/VNRX-7145 combination against a challenge set of Enterobacteriaceae pathogens carrying molecularly characterised beta-lactamase genes. R. Mendes, P. Rhomberg, A. Watters, M. Castanheira, R. Flamm.

R. Mendes, P. Rhomberg, A. Watters, M. Castanheira, R. Flamm. P1181 Selection of ceftibuten as the partner antibiotic for the oral beta-lactamase inhibitor VNRX-7145. J. Hamrick, C. Chatwin, K. John, C. Burns, L. Xerri, G. Moeck. D. Pevear

J. Hamrick, C. Chatwin, K. John, C. Burns, L. Xerri, G. Moeck. D. Pevear P1182 Ceftibuten/VNRX-7145, an orally bioavailable beta-lactam/beta-lactamase inhibitor combination active against serine-beta-lactamase producing Enterobacteriaceae. C. Myers, D. Daigle, C. Burns, D. Pevear.

C. Myers, D. Daigle, C. Burns, D. Pevear. P1183 Oral ceftibuten/VNRX-7145 shows equivalent activity in vitro to IV therapeutics against MDR Enterobacteriaceae. J. Hamrick, C. Chatwin, K. John, C. Burns, L. Xerri, G. Moeck, D. Pevear.

About VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

VenatoRx is a private pharmaceutical company that is focused on the discovery and development of novel anti-infectives to treat multi-drug-resistant bacterial infections and hard-to-treat viral infections. Founded in 2010, VenatoRx has built a world-class in-house R&D organization that has filed over 100 patents spanning multiple research programs. VenatoRx has received significant funding awards from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Wellcome Trust, CARB-X, and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) as well as private equity investments from Versant Ventures, Abingworth, and Foresite Capital.

In addition to VenatoRx's advanced development-stage products featured in this press release, the Company has a broad pipeline of preclinical programs including a novel class of Penicillin-Binding Protein (PBP) inhibitors that are impervious to beta-lactamase-driven resistance, and novel antiviral agents targeting Hepatitis B Virus. For more information, please visit www.venatorx.com.

