UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )

EI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE UK Mortgages Limited £0.8244 GG00BXDZMK63 28th February 2019

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for February 2019 month end at 82.44 pence per share.

The 0.30 pence increase in the NAV is primarily driven by the ongoing pull to par effect from the Oat Hill transaction, which was slightly larger than average in February and so partially offset the lower accrual in January, as well as the running income of the underlying investments.

The fund's investments continue to perform exceptionally well, in line with expectations and more details will be available in the fund's next factsheet to be published shortly.

Date:10 April 2019