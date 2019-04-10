sprite-preloader
10.04.2019 | 16:16
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 10

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )

EI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
UK Mortgages Limited£0.8244GG00BXDZMK6328th February 2019

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited February 2019 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for February 2019 month end at 82.44 pence per share.

The 0.30 pence increase in the NAV is primarily driven by the ongoing pull to par effect from the Oat Hill transaction, which was slightly larger than average in February and so partially offset the lower accrual in January, as well as the running income of the underlying investments.

The fund's investments continue to perform exceptionally well, in line with expectations and more details will be available in the fund's next factsheet to be published shortly.

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302

Date:10 April 2019


