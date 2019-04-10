On February 28, 2019, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares and warrants of Brighter AB were to receive observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial position. On March 25, 2019, Brighter AB published a press release with information that the company had received SEK 10 million from a directed share issue. On April 8, 2019, Brighter AB published a press release with information that the company had received another SEK 10 million from a directed share issue. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares (BRIG, ISIN code SE0004019545, order book ID 86375) and warrants (BRIG TO3, ISIN code SE0009947633, order book ID 138598 and BRIG TO4, ISIN code SE0010442004, order book ID 144755) of Brighter AB shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.