Mercom Capital Group's Q1 2019 Solar Funding & M&A report has registered $2.8 billion in venture capital, public market and debt financing, up from $2.5 billion a year ago. Large scale project financing reached a record $5.58 billion across 43 deals and there were 18 solar corporate M&A transactions.From pv magazine USA. Mercom Capital has released its Solar Funding and M&A 2019 First Quarter Report: Funding and merger & acquisition activity for the solar sector, which shows a general increase in investment in the solar industry globally. The report notes total corporate funding - venture capital ...

