DBV Technologies S.A.: Information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company

Information regarding the total number of voting rights and

total number of shares of the Company

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345





Date



Total number of shares Total number of theoretical voting rights* 04/09/2019 36, 157, 777



Total gross of voting rights: 36,157,777





* In light of the small percentage represented by treasury shares without voting rights, there is no significant difference between the percentage of theoretical voting rights and the percentage of actual voting rights.

Attachment